Jharkhand's Anti-lynching Bill To Have Strict Sentences Including Death Penalty For Guilty

The state of Jharkhand is preparing to adopt legislation to prevent mob lynching. The bill titled "Prevention of Lynching" has been drafted. It is expected to be introduced during the state legislative Assembly's winter session. Those convicted guilty of mob lynching will face harsh penalties under the bill. The bill calls for the prisoner to be sentenced to a harsh life sentence or the death penalty.

In the case that the victim dies, the law includes a provision for a fine of not less than Rs 10 lakh. A similar measure has already been enacted by the Legislative Assemblies of West Bengal and Rajasthan. Speaking to ANI, Jharkhand Minority Affairs Minister Hafizul Hasan said, "This is for all. Making of the law is underway... The law is to stop such incidents like mob lynching in future and give a sense of fear to those who commit such crimes. This fear was very less in previous government. Such incidents will go down after this law is enforced."

Jharkhand to bring anti-mob lynching bill

A bill to prevent and punish mob assaults and lynchings was passed by the West Bengal Assembly in 2019. The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019, was enacted with the support of Congress and the Treasury benches. The bill, which includes a death penalty provision, states that "nodal officers" will be created to "monitor and coordinate the prevention of lynching." It suggests a prison sentence ranging from three years to life for people who assault and injure another person. The West Bengal Lynching Compensation Scheme may be created under this Act, according to the Bill, which defines terms like "lynching" and "mob".

The Rajasthan legislative assembly enacted a bill in 2019 that stipulates life imprisonment and punishment ranging from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh for anyone convicted of mob lynching that results in the death of the victim. The 'Rajasthan Protection against Lynching Bill, 2019' was passed by the Vidhan Sabha on a voice vote, despite the Opposition BJP's loud protests, which demanded that the Bill be referred to a select committee. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal introduced the bill in the state legislature.

Possible mob lynching case in Jharkhand

According to police, six members of a family were arrested last Friday for allegedly killing a 35-year-old man who came to their home for robbery. Sunil Pasi, the dead, and two others had gone to Dashrath Mahato's house to commit robbery. Two others managed to flee the scene, but Pasi was apprehended by the owner. "He was caught by the owner (Dashrath Mahato) and six people, including the owner, tied him inside the house and beat him. On information, police went to the house of Mahato and rushed him to the hospital. The doctors declared him brought him dead," said Naudhad Alam, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Giridih. A complaint has been filed, and six persons have been arrested, according to Alam. Dashrath Mahato, Hiralal Mahato, Ghanshyam Mahato, Jagdish Mahato, Narayan Mahato, and Gajadar Mahato are the accused. The police have filed a case against 14 persons in all, including the six people who have been arrested. The authorities are looking into whether it was a mob lynching.

With inputs from ANI and PTI

IMAGE: Twitter