How Hero Dev Kumar Fed 5 Lakh People When Jharkhand Labourers Were Going Hungry Amid COVID

As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day amid a global pandemic, Republic Media Network salutes the COVID-19 warriors on the occasion. Amongst several heroes battling the pandemic, one such is Jharkhand's Dev Kumar, who has provided meals to the poor across 85 villages in his state. Kumar also runs Paathshaala - an initiative to provide education to children in Jharkhand. Through his initiatives, around 5 lakh people have benefitted.

Speaking to Republic TV on Saturday, Dev Kumar said, "The situation is not too good because the people living here belong to the mining area where the entire business is about manual labourers. Due to the pandemic, the entire manual work has stopped. Last two-three months what we have seen and observed, we need to provide them two-time meals at least for survival which we have started through Mission Rozi Roti and Mission Aahar. More than 5 lakh people have benefitted through our initiative."

"Wearing masks, using sanitizers and taking precautions is also a very challenging part. When we visited villages, people need regular meals. So we have set up community kitchens, where villagers come to prepare food and we just provide grocery items," he added.

Watch his full interview here:

