Jharkhand’s Former State Cabinet Minister Saryu Rai Quits BJP

Jharkhand's former state cabinet minister from BJP Saryu Rai quits from the party. He says, the has party is not in a good condition. The former state cabinet minister slammed Chief Minister Raghubar Das's poor governance as the reason for the party's bleak future in the state. On the ongoing Jharkhand Assembly elections, Rai said, "The BJP will win only 15-20 seats." He also slammed the Chief Minister for keeping 16 important portfolios with himself which could have been given to other cabinet ministers. Calling the Prime Minister as his friend, Rai urged the PM to take cognizance of the matter or else it will impact the party.