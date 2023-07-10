Jhelum Water Enters Orchards, Residential Areas In Kashmir Through Drainage Pipe Amid Rain

Kashmir, known for its beautiful landscapes and water bodies, experienced heavy rainfall for the past few days. Showers have led to a rise in the water level in many rivers in the Kashmir Valley, including Jhelum, raising concerns about possible floods and bringing back memories of the 2014 floods.

Water from Jhelum, through a drainage pipe, made its way to orchards, agricultural land and residential houses in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“Unusual scenes were witnessed at Naaz Colony in Sempora, Khanqahbagh in Pampore, agricultural land and orchards in Samboora as water from Jhelum enters them,” said Farhan Khaliq, a local from Pulwama.

The local added, “Every increasing inch of water brings back memories of 2014.”

Jhelum water flows above flood water mark in Kashmir (Image credits: Mubashir Hussain)

However, the Flood Control Department official said, “There is a technical fault in the drainage pipe due to which water from Jhelum enters their colony and the agricultural land with a slight rise in its level and we are rectifying the fault soon."

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom undertook an extensive tour of flood-prone areas of the district to assess the present situation of water level and the situation around various low-lying areas and adjoining areas of river Jhelum. He interacted with locals and listened to their grievances and promised redressal to their grievances.

Met predicts improvement in weather

With the Meteorological department forecasting an improvement in the weather from the afternoon onwards, “the water level is expected to decrease and the situation will be normal from today afternoon,” Director MeT, Jammu and Kashmir, Sonam Lotus said.

The threat of floods has subsided for now, however, authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

"People living in low-lying areas, near rivers, and on the banks of lakes are advised to stay alert and follow instructions issued by the authorities," he added.

Some of the wetlands in Kashmir include Hokersar, Hygam, Shalbugh, Kranchoo Manibugh, Malgam, Mirgund, Chatlum and Fashkoori. Wetlands naturally protect the surrounding areas from flooding and absorb significant amounts of water.

In September 2014, torrential downpours claimed around 300 lives in Jammu and Kashmir and the loss of wetlands was cited as one of the reasons that aggravated the impact of the natural disaster.

These water bodies are important sources of livelihood and job opportunities for a large number of the population in the form of fishing, farming, tourism etc.

Few of them fall under the Central Asian Flyway Zone (CAF) and are visited by lakhs of migratory and endangered birds during their annual migration time. These wetlands areas also comprise vegetation and wild animals. So their protection is very crucial to combat the dual impact of climate change, water scarcity and flooding.

Wetland work as a natural flood control (Image credits: Mubashir Hussain)

However, in the last three decades, Hokersar Wetland also known as the “Queen of Wetlands’ has been on the brink of extinction due to encroachment activities. It is reduced to less than half its size.

The Haigam wetland is increasingly threatened by continuous encroachment, siltation, willow plantations and nutrient accumulation. On a 10-kilometre tour of Haigam Wetland, a significant portion of it had been encroached upon and transformed into built areas, orchards, paddy fields, and playgrounds.

Shallabugh Wetland is spread over 16 square kilometres but is fast losing its sheen. Encroachment, unabated pollution and lack of conservation measures had drastically affected the eco-system of the wetland located in Ganderbal of Central Kashmir.

To tackle these issues, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has been implementing an integrated management action plan since 2002.

In a move post Article 370 and Article 35A abrogation, two Kashmiri wetlands were added to the Ramsar sites listed by the government. The wetlands that were declared Ramsar sites include Shallabugh and Haigam in the North of Srinagar. With the addition of these two, the number of Ramsar sites in Jammu and Kashmir has gone up to 5.