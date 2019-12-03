Jhulan Goswami Seeks 'stronger Laws' Says, 'everyone Should Feel Free To Move Around'

Speaking on the horrific rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, former captain of the Indian national women's cricket team, Jhulan Goswami said that there should be stronger laws to punish the guilty for such heinous crimes. She also added that the discrimination between men and women needs to be eradicated in our country to establish social order. Talking about the freedom of movement, she said that the surroundings should be safe enough for people to move out of their houses anytime they want.

Jhulan Goswami on Hyderabad horror

Speaking to Republic TV, Jhulan Goswami said, “First of all, I would like to say that what happened in Hyderabad is very shocking and disturbing. I want to request the government through your television channel that they should please take serious action against the culprits as soon as possible. Everyone should feel free to move around in their own country. None of these things should hold back women or anyone from moving out of their houses."

The former captain of the Indian national women’s cricket team added, “We should come out with a stronger law and secondly, we need to create social awareness. Every individual’s boundary should be respected. The discrimination between a man and a woman should be eradicated. Every individual should respect the other and we need to have strong laws to regulate every kind of situation in our country."

Hyderabad Horror

The horrific incident of rape and murder of a 27-year-old doctor in Hyderabad has shocked the nation. The charred remains of an assistant veterinary doctor, working for a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert at the Hyderabad-Bangalore highway. The police informed that the accused abducted her after seeing her park her scooter near the lorry. One of them removed the air in her vehicle and offered to help her repair it. She agreed to the offer, all the while raising an alarm to her sister over the phone. After committing the heinous act, they strangled her to death, wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze. The police have nabbed the four accused. On Saturday, they were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

