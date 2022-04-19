Jhunjhunu Tragedy: PM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia To Kin Of Deceased & Rs 50k To Injured

PM Modi on Tuesday expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased who lost their lives in the unfortunate Jhunjhunu road mishap in Rajasthan. Taking to Twitter to share his solacing, PM also announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased and 50,000 to the injured. The ex-gratia will be provided from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"Anguished by the tragic accident in Jhunjhunu. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

11 dead in Jhunjhunu Accident

In a tragic incident, at least 11 people were killed while 10 were injured in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu after a jeep rammed into a tractor-trolley on Tuesday. The accident transpired after the jeep, which was allegedly speeding, collided with a stationary tractor-trolley parked on the roadside. As per the reports, the accident occurred on the Jhunjhunu-Gudha Gorji highway.

Informing about the tragic accident, DSP Shankarlal Chhaba informed that "the total number of people who lost their lives in the road accident in Jhunjhunu reached 11." Previously, the death toll was reported to be 8, which later increased to 11 after three more injured succumbed to injuries.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too expressed his condolences over the Jhunjhunu accident in a tweet and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.