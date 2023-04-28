Jiah Khan's Mother Reiterates Allegation Against Sooraj Pancholi; 'Will Challenge Verdict'

Rabia Khan, mother of late actress Jiah Khan, reiterated her allegations against actor Sooraj Pancholi on Thursday and said that her daughter was murdered. Accusing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of not conducting the investigation in the case appropriately, Rabia Khan stated that she will challenge the verdict of the CBI court in the Bombay High Court.

Speaking to Republic, Rabia Khan said, "This is a murder case. The questions on how my child died still remain. CBI could have done the investigation better. We will challenge the verdict in High Court. Sufficient evidence was not given."

#LIVE | Jiah Khan suicide case: 'The cause of death is still pending, I will challenge the order,' says Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan while speaking to media after Sooraj Pancholi acquitted due to lack of evidence.#SoorajPancholiAcquitted https://t.co/dRdrOUuh75 pic.twitter.com/8TtJKzv406 — Republic (@republic) April 28, 2023

The statement of Jiah's mother came after actor Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted of abetment charges in the Jiah Khan suicide case due to lack of evidence. The decision by the CBI court came almost 10 years after Jiah Khan was found hanging at her home. Following her suicide, her alleged boyfriend and film star Sooraj Pancholi was charged with abetment.

Rabia Khan's application against Sooraj accessed

Republic TV on Friday accessed the application of Rabia Khan, mother of the late actress and a key prosecution witness in the case, filed in the special CBI court which alleges lapses in the investigation. According to the application accessed, Jiah’s mother has alleged that the investigation agencies were not able to collect enough legal evidence in the case against Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi to prove that the actor has abetted her daughter to commit suicide.

Notably, Rabia Khan earlier in September last year approached the Bombay High Court and sought the formation of a Special Investigation Team in the Jiah Khan death case. However, the High Court rejected her plea raising questions over her conduct, stating that it has led to prolonging of the trial.

Jiah Khan suicide case

After actress Jiah Khan was found hanging in her apartment in 2013, her mother Rabia Khan, a key prosecution witness in the case, told the court that she believed it was a case of murder and not suicide. Following this, Rabia filed a petition with the Bombay High Court in October 2013 seeking a CBI investigation into the issue, asserting that her daughter had been murdered.

In July 2014, the CBI took over the investigation from the Maharashtra Police at the Bombay High Court's direction.