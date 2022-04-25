Jignesh Mevani Re-arrested By Assam Police Hours After Being Granted Bail

Troubles for Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani don’t seem to end as Barpeta Police re-arrested the Congress leader in Assam hours after he was granted bail on Monday in connection with another case. Mevani, who was granted bail after being remanded to judicial custody for a day for making a contentious tweet regarding PM Modi was arrested again within hours, his lawyer Angshuman Bora told ANI.

The second arrest has been made with the connection in a case filed against him on April 21. The case was filed under the IPC's Sections 294, 323, 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), and 354 (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Vadgam MLA Mevani was earlier granted bail by the Kokrajhar Court of Judicial Magistrate on a bail bond of Rs 30,000.

Jignesh Mevani arrested for contentious tweet

Mevani was earlier arrested by Assam police from Gujarat's Palanpur on April 20 after an FIR was filed against him under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. Jignesh Mevani was purportedly arrested for a tweet against PM Narendra Modi. In the contentious tweet, the Vadgam MLA had reportedly requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure communal harmony during his recent visit to Gujarat.

The tweet in question is currently not available for viewing on his feed and a message indicating that the posts have been withheld in India following a "legal demand" can be seen. After the arrest, Mevani had said, "I have not been given a copy of the FIR, but it's been said I posted a tweet so there is a case against me and I am being arrested. In the tweet, I appealed for peace. I said peace should be maintained as per the atmosphere in the country, as efforts are being made to break communal unity. I am surprised that an FIR has been lodged for maintaining peace. This shows the real picture of the government. I haven't been notified yet. I am not even allowed to talk to family. I am not afraid of such a case."

Meanwhile, the Congress protested against the arrest of the Gujarat legislator. Former party president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at PM Modi, calling Mevani's arrest "undemocratic" and "unconstitutional". He went on to add that the Prime Minister cannot "imprison the truth to crush dissent".

(Image: ANI)