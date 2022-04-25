Since March 4 this year, sixteen Jihadis have been nabbed by the Assam Police in a massive crackdown on a terror module. More than the modus operandi, the operating style of the jihadi module, is something that has raised the eyebrows of security agencies.

Interestingly, all these sixteen jihadis belong to a sleeper cell of the Al Qaeda, the terrorist outfit under whose name they have been recruited. Though the frontal outfit seems to be the Ansarullah Bangla Team, who works for the Al Qaeda in Indian Sub Continent (AQIS), an investigation has revealed that radicalisation and recruitment thereafter are being done directly in the name of Al Qaeda.

The developing network is worrisome: Assam DGP

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Assam DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta said that the network the terrorists had been trying to build is quite massive and the modus operandi is worrisome.

"What they have been trying to do is very worrisome. They are trying to indoctrinate the youths and radicalise them," DGP Mahanta said.

He added that out of the sixteen arrested, nine are very notorious. Some of them are originally from Bangladesh but have married local Bengali Muslim girls in Assam. When asked about their style of operation, the Assam DGP made a sensational revelation stating, "They are using sophisticated apps, softwares for communication. Their mailing system is robust and hard to crack. It's a matter of concern and worry."

It is pertinent to mention here that during the investigation, police found that apart from using internal software for communications, the jihadis were also using steganography, a practice of concealing a message within another message or a physical object. In electronic contexts, a computer file, message, image or video is concealed within another file, message, image or video.

Funding through fake Bangladeshi companies

Though the Assam Police have nabbed jihadis earlier too, this is probably the first time that a jihadi network of sleeper cells has been busted. "All of them (jihadis) are ANSARS. ANSARS are sleeper cells," said Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta. The image below shows the top nine of the 16 Jihadis arrested so far.

(Image: Republic)

With the intent of spreading the network, four training camps were also held in Assam. In this context, the top cop said, "Around four training camps were organised and we have got details of a few others as well. Though no firearms were used in training, similar objects were used."

Training camps are basically to indoctrinate the youths where they show propaganda videos, particularly to the youths. Most of these propaganda videos are in Bengali. "Propaganda videos show Bengali speaking Taliban preaching jihad and how kafirs should be treated according to Islam," said Mahanta.

The Assam Police have also busted the funding module of the ABT or Al Qaeda. During the investigation it has also come to light transactions were mostly done through some shell corporations in Bangladesh.

"We have got access to their funding pattern. It was mostly done through some fake companies in Bangladesh, we are investigating more into it," he said. Stating that he is thankful that the people of the Islam faith in the State are not falling into the trap, he appealed all to inform any suspicious movement in their locality.