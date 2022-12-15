Jilted Lover Kills 50-year-old Woman On Busy Kerala's Trivandrum Road; Accused Arrested

In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old woman Sindhu from Nanniyodu was hacked to death by 46-year-old Rakesh on Thursday, December 15 at Vazhayila in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased and the accused were alleged to be involved in an extra-marital relationship for 12 years.

Accused arrested

Republic TV learned that the gruesome act of murder took place at around 10 am on Thursday morning on a busy road connecting to a highway at Trivandrum's Vazhyaila. The accused came on a bike with a sickle and attacked Sidhu while she was walking on the road.

As the gory details emerge, Republic TV learned that the woman was struck on the head and neck with a sickle. Commuters on the road tried to control Rakesh but he ran away. However, later police apprehended Rakesh. Seriously injured Sindhu was immediately rushed to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, but her life could not be saved.

According to sources, the accused is being interrogated by the Thiruvananthapuram police. However, sources said that the woman estranging from Rakesh recently may have forced him to commit the murder.