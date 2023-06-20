Jilted Lover Kills Married Woman In Mumbai Over Failed Proposal

In a shocking turn of events, a 30-year-old mother-of-two was killed by her boyfriend in broad daylight on Monday, June 19. The incident occurred when the duo was travelling in an autorickshaw in Mumbai’s Sakinaka area.

The 32-year-old accused Deepak Borse, who is a resident of Ulhasnagar, had come to meet the victim, Panchashila Ashok Jamdar, and wanted to marry her.

A quarrel broke out between the two in an autorickshaw after the victim refused to get married. The accused then allegedly slit Panchashila’s throat with a sharp knife and subsequently, tried to kill himself with the same sharp-edged object.

Upon receiving the information, the police immediately shifted the duo to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared the victim dead. A case of murder has been registered by the police.

A statement issued by Zone 10 DCP Datta Nalawade read, “The murder took place at the Khairani road in Mumbai’s Sakinaka. A quarrel broke out between them while they were travelling in an autorickshaw. The accused then slit the deceased’s throat and ran away. The accused has been caught. The deceased is a resident of Sangharshnagar in Sakinaka’s Chandivali. Further investigation is underway.”