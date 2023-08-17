A 12-year-old girl lost her life due to a violent attack by a 20-year-old assailant, who was reportedly once her lover. As per claims, the motive behind the stabbing was rejection. The assailant, identified as Aditya Kamble, armed with a sharp knife, brutally attacked the minor while she was ascending the staircase alongside her mother. The incident occurred in Durga Society, Teesgaon, in Kalyan, Maharashtra's Thane district, at approximately 7:30 pm on Wednesday.

According to local residents and authorities, the young girl sustained multiple stab wounds during the assault and tragically succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital. The Kalyan Police swiftly responded to the situation, reviewing video footage, and promptly apprehending the assailant. "The girl was going to her house with her mother when the accused stopped her at the stairs before stabbing her multiple times. The girl collapsed and was rushed to a local hospital, where she was declared dead during treatment," stated a police official.

The accused's attempt to escape was thwarted by bystanders, who apprehended him and handed him over to the Kolsewadi police. As per PTI reports, the Kalyan Police has registered the case under Arms act and the Charges of murder 302 and other sections of IPC , The boy was also taken to the hospital where his medical treatment was done.

(With inputs from PTI)