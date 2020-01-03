'Now A Jinnah Bhakt?': Narasimha Rao Questions Uddhav's Silence On Cong's Savarkar Remarks

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Friday made a scathing attack at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra governments over Congress' condemnable remarks over Veer Savarkar. Recently, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi made a statement at the Bharat Bachao rally where he remarked that he was not ‘Rahul Savarkar’ to apologise for his atrocious ‘Rape in India’ remark. It was a reference to Savarkar's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from prison. Being an ally of Congress, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray refused to comment on Gandhi’s remark.

Jinnah Bhakt or Savarkar Bhakt?

Rao condemned Congress' constant comments over Veer Savarkar.

"Congress continues to make highly objectionable, condemnable remarks on Veer Savarkar, who is one of the greatest sons of India. But the Congress has no shame in being a with party in Maharashtra, which has always supported Veer Savarkar, and have wanted a Bharat Ratna for him," Rao said.

Furthermore, he asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to be answerable to people and questioned his loyalty towards Veer Savarkar. "It is actually a test case for Uddhav Thackeray, Rahul Gandhi, and the Congress party."

"Uddhav Thackeray should tell the people of Maharashtra if he is willing to accept all these insults of Veer Savarkar for the sake of staying in power? Or has he himself turned into a Jinnah Bhakt from a Savarkar bhakt, that he was known to be until he formed an alliance with the Congress party," Rao said.

Rao slams Congress for the stoic silence over Kota infant apathy

Furthermore, Rao slammed the Rajasthan government for their insensitivity toward the Kota infant deaths. Around fourteen more infants have died at the J K Lone hospital here in the last five days, taking the number of deaths to 91 this month at the facility, officials said on Monday.

He then took a jibe at the Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for not speaking up on the issue and asserted the Congress party had gone dumb. "The Rajasthan government has been completely insensitive towards the plight of children, who have been dying in hundreds in a government hospital in Kota."

Rao said, "Apart from the apathy, what is shocking is the insensitivity of the ministers in Rajasthan. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who do politics over every unfortunate death in the country have completely gone dumb. There have been no comments, no one from their side have visited Kota. It's a clear reflection of Congress politics."

