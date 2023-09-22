'Jiska Humein Tha Intezaar...': BJP Women Workers Celebrate Passage Of Women's Quota Bill

The BJP workers were seen singing, dancing and raising slogans in excitement outside the party headquarters in Delhi over the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in both Houses of Parliament. Taking inspiration from the 1978 Amitabh Bachahan’s iconic movie “Don”, the women workers of the saffron camp were heard singing “Jiska humein tha Intezaar…” as they await Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival at the BJP HQ in the national capital.

A woman worker celebrating outside BJP’s headquarters in the national capital said, "The Bill was awaited for 27 years. A historic era has begun. The Bill was passed in a golden era. It is a big day for the women of the country.”

“Jiska humein tha intezaar, woh ghadi aa gai, aa gai…(The moment for which we were waiting has finally arrived)” another BJP women worker was heard singing ahead of PM Modi’s arrival at the party office. “Modiji ne yeh mana hai…Mahilao ko unka hakk dilana hai (Modi ji is fighting for women’s rights)” she continued singing.

Several artists are seen performing musical instruments outside the BJP headquarters as celebrations continue following the passing of the reservation bill for women in Parliament.

PM Modi to be felicitated by BJP women workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive a rousing welcome at the BJP headquarters in the national capital on Friday, September 22. PM Modi will be welcomed by women party workers and leaders at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, a day after Parliament passed the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' (Women's Reservation Bill) in both houses of the Parliament.

Top BJP leaders, including party president JP Nadda and Union minister Smriti Irani, has arrived at the party office to celebrate the passage of the Quota Bill with party workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the parliamentary's approval of the Women's Reservation Bill as a "defining moment in the nation's democratic journey". With the passage of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in Parliament, an era of stronger representation and empowerment for the women of India has been ushered in, the PM said.