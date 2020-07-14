Last Updated:

Jitendra Singh & Ram Madhav Go Into Self-quarantine After J&K BJP Chief Tests COVID +ve

Union minister Jitendra Singh and BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav went into self-quarantine after Ravindra Raina tested positive for COVID-19. 

Written By
Prachi Mankani
BJP

Union minister Jitendra Singh and BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav went into self-quarantine after Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravindra Raina tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Singh apprised that he had come in contact with Raina on Sunday when he visited Jammu and Kashmir to review the COVID-19 situation. 

Further,  Ram Madav said though he has tested negative for Coronavirus for  five times in the last two weeks, he is still putting himself under self-quarantine for precaution.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina, who had visited slain colleague Waseem Bari''s residence along with several leaders in Bandipora, on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Raina said he visited north Kashmir''s Bandipora area to take part in last rites of former BJP district president Waseem Bari, his father and brother, who were killed by terrorists last week outside their home.

Raina is being referred to Narayana hospital situated in the Katra belt of Reasi district for treatment. He had undergone COVID-19 test on Monday which came positive. BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Raina and other party leaders had later on Sunday visited Bari''s residence.

First Published:
