Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, stated on Tuesday that science and Indian scientists not only helped India obtain independence but also helped India sustain it for 75 years. Dr Jitendra Singh, speaking at a National Conference for Science Communicators and Teachers on the topic of "Indian Independence Movement and the Role of Science," said that India has made huge strides in science and technology in the last seven years under PM Modi. Singh hailed Mahatma Gandhi as one of the finest scientific strategists who conducted a scientific struggle against British tyranny and aggression using his weapon of nonviolence. He went on to say that Mahatma Gandhi, like many of his contemporaries, used psychological techniques to put the British on the defensive.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, "Vision of 'Self-reliance' during the colonial era encouraged Indian scientists and patriots to establish their own scientific institutions and industries. Dr Mahendralal Sircar established the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science in 1876. Acharya PC Ray established The Bengal Chemical and Pharmaceutical Works in 1901 which was the foundation stone of indigenous industry in our country."

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jagadish Chandra Bose, an eminent biologist, physicist, botanist, and an early writer of science fiction, Dr Jitendra Singh claimed that scientists' patriotic ardour led to the spirit of the Nationalist Movement in imperial India. He stated that while we remember the sacrifices and hardships of political leaders in our country's freedom movement, our scientists too suffered and opposed British rule's discriminatory policies. According to Singh, the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, for the country's 75th anniversary of independence, allows us to remember our science heroes. We must remember their unmatched contribution as individuals, institutions, and movements that laid the foundation of our present-day Science and Technology, the Minister said, saluting the indomitable spirit of Indian scientists, science communicators, and science teachers during the Indian Independence Movement.

He said, "Indian scientists during the freedom struggle emphasized on social harmony, equality, rationalism, secularism and universalism."

Jitendra Singh: 'It's time to have 25-year road map before independent India turns 100

Earlier on Sunday, speaking at a curtain raiser event in Delhi for the seventh edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF- 2021), Singh said science combined with creative innovation can bring "ease of living" to the common man. He stressed that science is no more just a matter of inquiry, but has taken on festive dimensions and that Science Festivals should be held in every city and town across India to encourage young people to think critically. India is commemorating its 75th year of independence, and Singh believes it is time to put out a road map for the following 25 years before the country turns 100.

