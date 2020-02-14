Nine Medical Colleges, Two AIIMS Sanctioned For J&K, Says MoS Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, on Thursday, February 13 took part in the "bhoomi poojan" ceremony of AIIMS building in Jammu. This comes as the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been allocated two AIIMS - one in Jammu and another in Kashmir. According to an official press release, Singh said that nine medical colleges have also been sanctioned in Jammu and Kashmir in addition to the two AIIMS.

New work culture

Jitendra Singh while speaking at the ceremony said that the new work culture of the government of working beyond vote bank politics has greatly benefitted the people. This “bhoomi poojan” took place after the Union government of India decided to set up hospitals under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) in January 2019. Subsequently, the cabinet approved the proposal for setting up an AIIMS in Jammu at Vijaypur, District Samba.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of AIIMS, Jammu on February 3 last year. With the estimated cost of Rs 1661 crores, the project is being executed by CPWD. It is projected to be completed in 30 months by August 2022.

After completion, AIIMS Jammu would be a 750-bed hospital with super speciality departments. It will also have a medical college and a nursing college. Reportedly, this AIIMS is also likely to be a green building incorporating state-of-the-art equipment and technology.

