Jitendra Singh Praises Efforts Of Airlifting Injured Kashmiri Student From Dhaka To AIIMS

On June 14, Union Minister Jitendra Singh was all praise for government officials and their efforts in shifting Shoaib Lone, a student from Jammu and Kashmir, to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. Shoaib Lone met with a fatal car accident in Dhaka, Bangladesh, where he has been pursuing studies in Medicine.

Aslam Lone, the injured student's father, stated that his son Shoaib Lone, an MBBS student at Barind Medical College in Dhaka, was involved in a car accident while travelling with four other people, and that the family was experiencing issues such as "language barriers" and "high treatment costs."

The accident in Bangladesh was very serious and two of Shoaib Lone's co-passengers had lost their lives. Shoaib was critically injured and was undergoing treatment at a Bangladesh hospital.

Aslam claimed that Ravinder Raina, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief, visited Rajouri and was confronted on the matter by people he knew. The BJP representative vowed to inform the Prime Minister's Office about the same.

Shoaib Lone was brought to India by an air ambulance on June 13 and was immediately admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre in New Delhi, where he was placed under the supervision of specialist doctors.

Aslam Lone also claimed that they were at the AIIMS trauma centre due to the "Prime Minister's intervention." He also added that apt and quick response that the family got from the Prime Minister's Office helped the common man of the country.

'Deeply appreciate the painstaking effort put in, day and night for Shoaib Lone': Jitendra Singh

I deeply appreciate the painstaking effort put in, day and night, for the last 4 days by my staff colleague Sh M.Venkatesan to ensure that Shoaib Lone, the injured student from #JammuAndKashmir who was on Ventilator in a Bangladesh Hospital, got safely shifted to

1/2 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 14, 2022

AIIMS New Delhi.

I also appreciate the continuous follow up by our Jammu team led by Sh Sanjiv Sharma who was in constant touch with the patient Shoaib's attendant Faisal Lone. 2/2 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 14, 2022

Shoaib Lone's father expresses gratitude to PM Modi for timely intervention

Aslam Lone was deeply moved by the efforts and expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his timely intervention in the matter.

“I am very grateful to Modiji. It is said that giving thanks lessens the value of the deed done but I do not want to be ungrateful. I salute him by standing on one leg. If a country has a leader like this, like the leader we have in Hindustan, where there are such good (leaders) to take care, people should not be afraid. I say thanks to PM one crore times. I also thank Rainaji and all those who helped us,” Aslam Lone told ANI.

Shoaib Lone's mother was also present at the AIIMS hospital in Delhi and got emotional seeing her son under treatment at the specialised hospital in Delhi.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Facebook/Dr Jitendra Singh, ANI