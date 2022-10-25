Jitendra Singh Says Mehbooba Is 'Unfamiliar With India's History' Amid 'Minority PM' Row

Minister of State (MoS) Dr. Jitendra Singh cited the examples of APJ Abdul Kalam, Ram Nath Kovind and Droupadi Murmu while responding to Mehbooba Mufti's jibe on Minority PM in India. He further stated those who are unaware of the country’s history make such statements. Notably, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on October 24 tweeted and said that while a citizen from an ethnic minority has been appointed as Prime Minister in the UK, India is still stuck in CAA, NRC.

Fact-checking PDP chief Mufti, Dr. Singh said, “Those who're unfamiliar with India's history of democracy talk like this. Whenever the NDA formed govt, Presidents were from minority/weaker sections. APJ Abdul Kalam, Ram Nath Kovind, Droupadi Murmu are from minority sections.”

‘UK accepts ethnic minority member as PM; India shackled by CAA, NRC’

Taking a jibe at the current dispensation, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that while the people of United Kingdom have accepted an ethnic community member as the PM, India is still dealing with issues like NRC, CAA. “Proud moment that UK will have its first Indian-origin PM. While all of India rightly celebrates, it would serve us well to remember that while UK has accepted an ethnic minority member as its PM, we are still shackled by divisive and discriminatory laws like NRC & CAA.”

Former minister and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad rebutted Mufti and asked ''Will she accept a minority Chief Minister in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)?'' He tweeted and said, “Saw Mahbooba Mufti’s tweet commenting on the rights of minorities in India after the election of Rishi Sunak as PM of UK. @MehboobaMufti Ji! Will you accept a minority in Jammu and Kashmir as Chief Minister of the state? Please be frank enough to reply.”

RS Prasad also reminded Mufti about the tenure of President APJ Abdul Kalam as president, 10 years of Dr Manmohan Singh as PM and also Droupadi Murmu, who comes from a tribal family, becoming the president.