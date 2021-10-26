Jitendra Singh Says Officers With Broader Vision Will Help Achieve Atmanirbhar Bharat Goal

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Science Technology Jitendra Singh stated on Tuesday that officers with the ability to adopt long-term, broad-based initiatives and mobilise collaborative efforts will help accomplish Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision (self-reliant India). The Minister told the participants of the first-ever Common Mid-Career Programme at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie that the course's 150 officers will be the builders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's New India.

"To exercise collaborative leadership of the kind essential for our country, the course has brought into focus the importance of aspects such as deep listening, empathy, presenting, reflective inquiry and collective creativity," the Minister told ANI.

Singh said the officers are fortunate to receive common training during India's 75th year of independence, and that they have an exciting 20 to 25 years ahead of them to serve when India turns 100 and realises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of bringing the country to the top of the global arena.

Recalling PM Modi's visit to LBSNAA on this day in 2017, Singh stated a number of topics were covered, including administration, governance, technology, and policy-making, and the PM emphasised the importance of developing a national vision. The Minister highlighted the importance of an integrated approach, which he said was exemplified by 130 crore Indians in the fight against COVID-19.

He stated that in today's difficult times, we must integrate our abilities, thought processes, and work culture because the era of silos is ended. According to Singh, this is the era of talent and knowledge, and it is critical to keep upgrading relevant abilities since it would provide a huge chance in governance to handle new challenges.

In the spirit of 'Mission Karmayogi,' he continued, each officer must establish their own path of self-guided learning. The Minister mentioned that the goal of this course is to enable officers to de-learn and re-learn all aspects of leadership that they will need in the coming years of their career so that they can not only deliver as individuals but also fundamentally shift the thinking and working styles of all future teams they will lead.

According to the minister, traditional methods of governing a department or ministry must give way to the demands of a post-COVID-19 world. As a result, Singh noted, "there is a need to build leaders who can navigate the changing environment as defined above while also leading the country toward accomplishing its aims and aspirations using new skill sets and collaborations." K Srinivas, Director, LBSNAA, stated in his address that the entire course is based on leadership. He explained, "The mid-career collaborative arrangement will lead to a common approach to face present and future challenges in an effective manner."

