Jitendra Singh Says 'Pakistan's Plans Spoilt; J&K Narrative Changed, Youth On Right Path'

Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office, Dr Jitendra Singh on April 25 said that the narrative in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has completely changed and the youth of the Valley have chosen the right direction for their future. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Arawat Mehraj, Dr Singh said that the youth of Kashmir are very aspirational and forward-looking and won't be manipulated anymore.

MoS Dr Jitendra Singh hails Kashmiri Youth

While answering a question regarding Pakistan's strategy towards misguiding youth through social media platforms, Dr Singh said that Pakistan has been using these tactics since 1947. India's narrative is changing now due to which Pakistan's mission is now getting spoiled as the youth have now realised that they lost generations in violence.

"The youth of J&K are well aware now that India is being counted among the superpowers and countries across the globe are now interested in joining hands with our nation, so it's hardly possible for them to support Pakistan and its mission," said MoS Singh.

The top BJP leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is living in the hearts of youth in Jammu and Kashmir and it's impossible for them to leave this nation and support those terrorist-backed countries who only gave them dreams of violence.

Reacting to People's Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) statement over the PM's Jammu visit, Dr Singh said that some percentage of Family Raj politicians now can't stop the aspirations who are leading the forefront for the betterment and development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Jitendra Singh on Aspirational Districts Programme

Dr Jitendra Singh chaired a meeting of the concerned officers on the sidelines of a function at Dak Banglow, Baramulla where he took stock of sector-wise reviews of various schemes and programmes that have been being carried out in the district. After taking a comprehensive review, the Union Minister appreciated the efforts and tremendous progress made by the district administration of Baramulla in the Aspirational Districts Programme.

While speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh said, "The Central Government aims to assess the various constraints of Aspirational Districts to work upon them for better implementation of the programme. Moreover, areas such as PM Fasal Bima Yojana, electronic National Agriculture Market, Bharat Net facility in each Panchayat, financial inclusion, etc requiring focus shall be addressed soon. The minister also directed the concerned officers to work with added zeal and cohesion in order to be amongst the top ranks of the country in the Aspirational District Programme."

Later, the Minister visited Government Medical College (GMC) in Baramulla and interacted with the medicos on various issues of healthcare challenges prevailing in this part of the country. On the occasion, Principal of GMC, Baramulla informed the Union Minister about the achievements of GMC and the various initiatives that needed to be taken to make GMC Baramulla more effective in in-patient care.

The Minister was informed that GMC Baramulla conducts highly sophisticated spine and other surgeries in order to provide better healthcare services.

Meanwhile, several demands with regard to the upgradation of GMC Baramulla were put forth before the Minister, in response to which he asserted that the present dispensation under the leadership of PM Modi is keen to provide efficient and effective healthcare facilities to the people of J&K. The upgradation of the existing healthcare system of GMC Baramulla is part of the commitment for the people.

Image: Republic World