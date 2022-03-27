Jitendra Singh Slams Mehbooba Mufti; Says 'talks With Pakistan Can Only Be Held When...'

After Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supremo Mehbooba Mufti urged BJP to strike dialogues with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in relation to the Kashmir issue, Union Minister Jitendra Singh slammed the PDP chief, stating that the saffron party would rather speak to the people of India. He further said that talks would be held between the two nations only when there will be no more ceasefire violations.

Speaking to the media, the Union Minister said, "Would BJP talk to people of its own country or to people of a foreign land?...talks can only be held when there are no sounds of guns and bullets."

Earlier, several other senior BJP leaders and Ministers like Manipur CM Biren Singh and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also lambasted Mehbooba over her statement.

Naqvi said that Mufti's remarks are fuelled with ill-motives and anti-national interests and that the former J&K Chief Minister could not stand the sight of development and happiness in the Valley, whereas, the Manipur CM said that the Kashmir issue is an internal matter of India and no other outsider is needed.

Mehbooba Mufti bats for dialogue with Pakistan on Kashmir

The former CM of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday called on the Bharatiya Janata Party government to dialogue with Imran Khan-led Pakistan, claiming that peace would be elusive as long as the Kashmir issue remained unresolved. Mufti’s call for peaceful dialogue with Islamabad comes after militants shot dead a special police officer (SPO) and his brother in the Budgam district on Saturday. PDP chief Mufti said that there will be no peace in the region until the Kashmir issue is resolved and claimed that dialogue with Pakistan was the only way to solve this. She claimed that Kashmir has been awaiting a solution for 70 years and urged the Centre to hold talks with Pakistan and the people of J&K. Furthermore, Mufti went on to slam the BJP government and accused them of ‘speaking the language of oppression.'

Image: PTI