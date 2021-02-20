Jiya Rai, 12-yr-old Autistic Girl Sets Guinness World Record; Swims 36 Km In 9 Hours

A 12-year-old special girl Jiya Rai has achieved the monumental task of swimming across the 36-kilometre distance between Bandra and Worli sea link to the Gateway of India in less than nine hours. Jiya has not only made the country proud but has also proved that ASD (autism spectrum disorder) is no barrier to achieve one's goals. Daughter of a serving Naval officer, Jiya is a living example of the slogan, 'nothing is impossible.'

Beginning at 3:40 am at dawn, Jiya managed to reach her final destination by 12:30 pm in the afternoon. In the process, she also one of India's youngest Guinness World Record holders.

READ | Mumbai Witnesses Thunderstorm Accompanied With Lightning, And Rain; Netizens React

READ | Mumbai’s Setalvad Brothers Bring Home Gold & Silver From National Equestrian Championships

Here's how Jiya's journey began in Swimming

According to Jiya's father, her journey as a swimmer began when she was only two years old. He further said, "Jiya was diagnosed with ASD. When she was two and a half years old, we had started training her for swimming, with the aim of making her a swimmer."

He added, " In Jiya's ASD, there were a few characteristics found which is essential for any sportsperson. Firstly, she was always hyperactive, like other athletes who exercise for being more energetic. Secondly, her flapping leg movement due to ASD is a feature of a swimming exercise."

While speaking on autism, Jiya's father said, "The society used to call our child mad, but we always told them that autism does not mean madness, it is rather a special feature. Whenever we met parents of special children, they always complained that they feel demoralized because of the mockings from society. But we always knew that autism is not a negative thing, it is a passion, it is dedication."

READ | BMC Issues New COVID-19 Curbs In Mumbai: Quarantine For Brazil Returnees, Strict Vigil

READ | Mumbai Indians Pick Arjun Tendulkar For Base Price; Management Hails 'beautiful Skillset'