JK: 6 Mortar Shells Recovered Near AIIMS Jammu, Security Tightened

Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with security forces, have recovered six mortar shells from the Vijaypur area of Samba district on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway Friday morning, on July 7. The location of the recovery is a few metres away from the under-construction All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jammu.

Mortar shell recovery sparks security concerns

Senior Superintendent of Police Samba, Benam Tosh, told Republic that suspected explosives were detected during regular searches. As a result, senior officials from the Samba police and sister agencies were swiftly deployed to the scene. Additionally, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) teams have been dispatched to conduct a detailed analysis.

The recovery of mortar shells has raised concerns among security agencies in the Union Territory, particularly due to the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. Authorities are currently investigating all possible angles to ascertain how these mortar shells managed to penetrate deep into the International Border.

Unprovoked aggression

The Samba district has previously experienced unprovoked aggression from Pakistan, with frequent cross-border shelling resulting in the daily bombardment of hundreds of shells in the border areas.