J&K Government Announces Free Bi-annual Medical Checkup For Govt School Students

In a major step towards the health of students, Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday announced free medical checkup for students of Government schools in Jammu and Kashmir. This will cover students studying in class 1 to class 12 twice a year.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chander Murmu said that it is a unique initiative which will go a long way. Parents should also be involved during the checkup so that they should also be aware of the disease their child is suffering from. This “Health Report Card” is a massive exercise as we have more than 29,000 schools in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It is for the well being of not only students but also the nation.

READ | Govt Making Efforts For rehabilitation Of Kashmiri Migrants,says MoS Reddy To Rajya Sabha

Lt. Governor also said that “Health Report Card” should work along with Ayushman Bharat scheme so that anyone suffering can get treatment from the best available health facility.

“Amid COVID19 threat, all children should be our messengers for family health and hygiene. This should be taken very seriously and this is a step for the future of the country. This will benefit all in a long way,” he added.

READ | J&K: Soldier Martyred In Terrorist Attack In North Kashmir's Sapore

There are more than 23 lakh students studying in various schools in the Jammu and Kashmir and initially “Health Report Card” will cover 12 lakh students studying in Government schools of the newly carved Union Territory. Medical checkups will be in four phases and will these phases will be called as 4Ds of “Health Report Card”. They will be classified in the order -- Defects of Birth, Deficiency, Diseases and Development Delays.

READ | Jammu Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh Tour Operators Sign MoU To Promote Tourism

READ | India Restores Full Internet Access In Kashmir For 2 Weeks