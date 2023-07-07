JK Govt To Seal Two Madrasas In Kishtwar For FCRA Violation

The Kishtwar district administration has taken over the possession of two madrasas operating in Tatani Saroor area of the district following directions from Divisional Commissioner Jammu. The action was initiated following allegations of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) regulations and action under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Ashraf-ul-Aloom and RPI Academies administered by Maulana Ali Mia Nadwi's Educational Charitable Trust (MAMNECT) will be sealed by the Kishtwar administration. The School Education Department has also been ordered to prepare a report on further operations of the same.

“District administration has taken possession of two madrasas being run by Maulana Ali Mia Nadwi, Educational Charitable Trust (MAMNECT) and further action will be initiated. The School Education Department has also been asked to submit a report on the further operations of the institution as many students are studying in them,” confirmed Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Devansh Yadav while speaking to Republic Network.

Why action on the Madrasas?

Both the madrasas were allegedly violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) regulations and they were also booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Jammu. MAMNECT is operating multiple madrasas in Ramban, Reasi, Kishtwar and other districts of Jammu region.

“The Under Secretary to the Government Home Department vide his office communication No. Home-VPN/160/2022-01-Homedated 06-03-2023 regarding periodical screening and monitoring of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. 2010 (FCRA) licence holders operating in J&K enclosed copies of communication dated 21-12-2022 of Divisional Commissioner Jammu and communication dated 24-02-2023 of Special Director General of Police (CID) J&K regarding Moulana Ali Miyan Nadwi Educational and Charitable Trust Bathindi Jammu (MAMNECT) for violating the provisions of FCRA and for misusing the funds for the purpose outside the mandate of Trust,” read the copy of FIR accessed by Republic.

It further added that “the Trust/Association headed by the Moulana Shakeel-Ur-Rehman Bhat in connivance with Gowhar Ayoub from London, UK and others have committed criminal breach of trust by misusing Foreign Contributions/Financial Aid received from various NGOs based in foreign countries contrary to the aims and objectives described in the trust deed of Moulana Ali Miyan Nadwi Educational and Charitable Trust Bathindi Jammu (MAMNECT) intentionally & fraudulently for their personal gain and in contravention to Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. 2010.”

“The omissions and commissions, therefore, on the part of (1) Moulana Shakeel-Ur- Rehman Bhat S/o Ab. Hamid Bhat R/o Sangaldan Gool District Ramban A/P Aisha Nagar Bathindi Jammu (2) Gowhar Ayoub S/o Mohd. Ayoub R/o Maitra Tehsil & District Ramban A/P R/o 158 ESWYN Road SW 198 TN London UK and others prima facie constitute offences punishable u/s 35 FCRA r/w 107, 409, IPC. Accordingly, a formal case is registered in P/S (EOW) Crime Branch, Jammu against the above mentioned accused persons and investigation of the case is entrusted to DySp. Bhagwan Dass IO EOW CB Jammu,” added the FIR.