J&K: IAS Officer Writes Script For 'Aarogya Setu App' Awareness Campaign

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has been fighting the pandemic and is making all efforts to contain the outbreak of Coronavirus in the Union Territory. The Union Government has launched the Aarogya Setu App to connect essential health services with the people of India in our combined fight against COVID-19. So far more than 6.5 Lakh downloads of Mobile Application Aarogya Setu have been made in Jammu & Kashmir in just three weeks after its launch.

Jammu & Kashmir IAS officer has drafted the script for the much talked about National Mobile App Aarogya Setu. The Script apart from highlighting the salient features of the app also includes some motivational lines. IAS Officer Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is presently posted as Managing Director Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation, is also holding the charge of Additional Commissioner Kashmir for Covid-19 Mitigation efforts and is among several officers leading the fight against Covid-19 Pandemic in the valley.

He is also the nodal officer for the implementation of Aarogya Setu in both J&K divisions. The App is aimed at augmenting the initiatives of the Government in proactively reaching out to and informing the users of the app regarding risks, best practices, and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19.

Murmu encourages people to download the App

Earlier Lt. Governor of J&K GC Murmu had asked the officials to encourage the people to download the Aarogya Setu App, besides exhorting them to take AYUSH immunity boosters for self-care during the COVID-19 crisis.

In the newly carved Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, 546 cases have been reported so far including 164 recoveries and 7 deaths. Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu has also called for preparing a comprehensive strategy for the post 3rd May scenario in advance to combat COVID-19 pandemic in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu & Kashmir Government has launched a mass public drive to encourage people to download the mobile application as a strategy to contain the spread of Covid-19. To increase awareness outreach Radio jingles are being broadcast on various radio channels, Local cable TV & Social media platforms.

