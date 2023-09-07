JK Police Recovers Balloons Bearing Pakistan Flag In Udhampur

Quick links:
Pak flag tied with balloons found in Uddhampur's Ramnagar town in JK | Image: Republic
Pakistan flags tied with balloons were recovered on Thursday in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police sources said. Acting on the complaint of locals from Tryalla village of Ramnagar town, who spotted the green and white balloons bearing the flag of the neighbouring country stuck on the treetop, the police rushed to the spot and seized the items.
This is breaking news. More details awaited.