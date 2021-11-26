JK Records 174 Fresh COVID Cases, 4 Deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 174 fresh cases of Covid-19, with four deaths due to the virus in the past 24 hours, officials said.

The new cases took the total number of infected till now to 336,237.

Out of the fresh cases, 43 were from the Jammu division and 131 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

The Srinagar district recorded the highest number of cases with its 63 followed by 23 cases in Baramulla district, they said.

There are 1719 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients stood at 320048, the officials said.

The till date death toll in the union territory due to pandemic reached 4470 with four deaths in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 49 active cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory, though no new case was reported in last one day.

