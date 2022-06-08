JK to add 178 online services to its Rapid Assessment System by June 15

Srinagar, Jun 8 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government will add 178 services provided online by 23 departments to its Rapid Assessment System from next week to seek feedback from people, an official spokesman said.

This was stated at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Wednesday to review the implementation of the Rapid Assessment System (RAS) in Jammu and Kashmir and the nature of feedback being received, the spokesman said.

Administrative secretaries of various departments attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that 178 online services of 23 departments are being taken up for integration with the RAS which provides a trigger-based digital reach-out to citizens seeking their feedback on the quality of services availed by them.

"Fifty-five of such services have already been up taken for seeking public feedback," the spokesman said.

The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir ranks first amongst Union territories and second amongst states in the RAS integration of services, he said.

Under the initiative, approximately 3.30 lakh communications have been sent to citizens over the past five months for evaluating their experience and quality of services availed through different government offices.

To further facilitate ease of service in various government offices, the chief secretary directed a complete switch over of 178 services to online mode by June 15. The IT Department was also asked to link all online services with respective timelines as prescribed under the Public Service Guarantee Act (PSGA).

The chief secretary further directed the departments concerned to raise awareness among the general masses on digital services while extending required assistance to the service seeker.

This is a major impetus to the Digital Jammu and Kashmir programme aimed at providing end-to-end digitised services to all its citizens with an in-built feedback mechanism. PTI MIJ SMN

