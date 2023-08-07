JKEDI, TiE Chandigarh Collaborate To Boost Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Of UT

In a bid to boost Jammu and Kashmir's entrepreneurial potential, the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) and The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Global through TiE Chandigarh have joined hands to start TiE- J&K Chapter. The project will take off initially as a satellite extension of TiE Chandigarh and will provide budding and established entrepreneurs with a platform to connect, learn, and thrive. It will create an ecosystem that would empower entrepreneurs, stimulate economic advancement, and nurture innovation.

“JKEDI will act as a bridge and will strive to connect entrepreneurs and policymakers across the country. When the TiE-J&K Chapter will open, it will encompass an array of engaging workshops, seminars, mentorship programmes, and networking opportunities, providing entrepreneurs and startups with a comprehensive toolkit to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the business world. These collaborative efforts have been made possible through the unwavering endeavours of the J&K Government under Lt. Governor M Sinha,” said Director JKEDI Ajaz Ahmad Bhat.

Bhat said a local group of entrepreneurs has been organised which will play a crucial role in outlining procedures for the formal inclusion and seamless integration of the J&K Chapter into the larger TiE network.

Former President of TiE Chandigarh, Talwar elaborated on various initiatives by TiE that aimed at providing valuable support and resources to entrepreneurs.

According to him, programmes that include The Young Entrepreneurs, TiE University, TiE Women, TiE Global Summit/TIECON, , are designed to cater to the diverse needs of entrepreneurs at various stages of their business journeys.

The event was held at JKEDI, Sempora Pampore in the outskirts of Srinagar and was attended by around 150 people from the entrepreneurial landscape

On July 20, to boost the start-up ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, a two-day leadership summit was kicked off by the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) in Sempora, Pampore.

The workshop had served as a platform for aspiring and existing entrepreneurs. During these two days, budding entrepreneurs gained valuable insights, knowledge, and skills necessary for building successful businesses in today’s dynamic and competitive landscape.