J'khand Cong in-charge accused of violating poll code ahead of rural elections

(Eds: Adds inputs) Ranchi, May 6 (PTI) The State Election Commission, Jharkhand on Friday said it is looking into the BJP's allegation that state Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey has violated the model code of conduct by "promising his party's organisational positions for those who would win" in the upcoming rural polls.

The SEC has asked the Ranchi district election officer to initiate steps in the matter, an official said.

The commission's direction came after a complaint was lodged by the saffron party on Thursday, alleging that the Jharkhand Congress in-charge has violated the model code of conduct.

The BJP claimed that Pandey, during his party's coordination committee meeting on May 4, had said "the Congress will try to ensure that candidates, who will win panchayat polls, will be given a place in the party so that the experience of the people's representatives can be used to strengthen the organisation".

"The statement prima facie appears to be a violation of the model code of conduct. Ranchi district election officer has been asked to take appropriate action in the matter," SEC secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad told PTI.

Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha denied the BJP's allegation of the poll code violation by the party's state in-charge.

"It is unfortunate that the BJP neither wants to strengthen democracy nor does it want to follow clean political tradition," he said.

The model code of conduct came into effect from April 9 with the SEC announcing the four-phase rural polls in the state between May 14 and 27. The nomination processes for all the rounds of elections have come to an end on Friday.

The polls to the three-tier panchayats will be held to elect 4,345 mukhiyas, 5,341 panchayat samiti members, 536 zilla parishad and 53,479 gram panchayat representatives, the SEC said.

State Election Commissioner DK Tiwary on Friday said that the polls to zilla parishad seat in Patratu of Ramgarh district and mukhiya post in Kalidaspur of Pakur have been countermanded.

“In Patratu, 10 aspirants had taken nomination papers for election of zilla parishad member. However, only one, identified as Kumar Nishant, filed papers till the last date. We have found that others were threatened for taking nomination papers for contesting the election. So, we countermanded the poll there,” he said.

The election in Kalidaspur was revoked following the death of a mukhiya candidate, Tiwary added. PTI SAN BDC BDC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)