J'Khand HC scraps Ranchi Municipal Corp notice to banquet hall owners

Ranchi, Oct 20 (PTI) The High Court of Jharkhand on Wednesday scrapped the notice of the Ranchi Municipal Corporation issued to some city banquet halls for allegedly violating construction norms, directing the civic body to take a decision after hearing the affected parties.

Five banquet halls had been served notices by the Corporation on June 24 informing their respective owners that their campuses will be sealed for flouting construction norms.

The banquet hall owners moved the high court challenging the order of the civic body, saying it was violative of the principles of natural justice.

Justice Rajesh Shankar, after hearing both the parties, held the notice issued by the civic body to be arbitrary and set it aside.

However, the Corporation can proceed afresh after allowing the banquet hall owners to explain their side of the story, the court held. PTI CORR NAM MM MM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)