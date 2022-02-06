JKPC Rejects Delimitation Commission's Draft, Says 'trying To Disrupt Political System'

The J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC), led by Sajad Lone, on Sunday rejected the proposals of the Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the delimitation was an attempt to disempower and disenfranchise the people of Kashmir.

"The Delimitation Commission’s refusal to change its earlier assertions are least surprising. And as if to add salt to the wounds of the Kashmiris we have a new wondrous invention in the form of a Parliamentary Constituency invented by merging two regions - South Kashmir and Rajouri. The inhabitants of these two regions have totally different aspirations, the problems and challenges they face are completely different, the topography is different and yet for reasons best known to the Commission they actually merged two distinct regions to carve out a single Parliamentary Constituency," JKPC said in a statement.

'Irrationalism is an ugly and sad constant in the delimitation exercise': JKPC

Saying that the people of Kashmir are going through some of the most troubled times, the JKPC added in its statement, "There seems to be no let-up in belittling them and “showing them their place”. Irrationalism is an ugly and sad constant in the delimitation exercise. And it is not the macro division only. Even when it comes to internal redrawing of the respective constituencies, there is a lot of invention and creation."

Furthermore, the statement added that the delimitation process seems to be an exercise of disruption. "They are trying to act as the new disruptors - disrupt the political system, disrupt the political equilibrium and disrupt and confuse the existing political class," the JKPC said.

J&K: Delimitation panel's second draft

In its report, the Delimitation Commission has proposed an overhaul of Lok Sabha and Assembly Constituencies which includes redrawing of the Anantnag Parliamentary seat by adding Poonch and Rajouri from the Jammu region, besides carrying out massive changes in the Kashmir division.

Many of the Assembly Constituencies in erstwhile J&K state have vanished including Habba Kadal, a seat that was seen as a traditional bastion of migrant Kashmir Pandits. Similarly, Budgam which had five Assembly seats was redrawn and merged with Baramulla Lok Sabha seat besides splitting some of the areas and carving out new Assembly seats like Kunzer in North Kashmir.

Tral, Pulwama and some areas of Shopian, which formed part of the Anantnag Parliamentary seat, will now be part of the Srinagar seat.