JKPJF Marks Janab Maqbool Sherwani's 75th Death Anniversary With Blood Donation Camp

Marking the 75th death anniversary of Janab Maqbool Sherwani, the Jammu and Kashmir People's Justice Front (JKPJF) on Sunday organised a blood donation camp at the Baramulla Government Medical College in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir.

Sherwani was a Kashmiri youth who was killed by raiders from Pakistan in 1947 for delaying their march towards Srinagar on the Uri-Muzaffarabad Highway. The raiders had indulged in plunder, raid, and murder of innocent people in Kashmir. He had successfully misguided the raiders on the wrong path when he was inquired to guide them towards Srinagar airport.

60 units of blood donated

Donators contributed a total of 60 units of blood in the blood bank during the drive held in Baramulla, where Sherwani's grave is situated, ANI reported.

Emphasising the sacrifices made by Janab Maqbool Sherwani, Front Chairman Agha Syed Abbas Rizwi said, "Maqbool Sherwani was a true patriot who saved Jammu and Kashmir from tribal invasion 1947."

Sherwani hasn't received due recognition from the govts: Front Chairman

Rizwi lamented that Sherwani hasn't received his rightful honour despite sacrificing his life for the nation.

"He (Sherwani) sacrificed his life for the cause of the nation, over and above the lines of caste, colour, or religion but has not received the due recognition from the governments till date. He fought unarmed against Pakistan. This the Jihad, not the one the state has been witnessing for the last 30-35 years which is ruining the life and property of innocent Kashmiri masses," Rizwi said.

"The Central government has just forgotten the role played by Mohd Maqbool. Today youths should know about the sacrifice made by this true patriot and this donation program is just a tribute to him," he added.

Janab Sherwani, along with his associates comprising of different communities, without any military training, had set up roadblocks and demolished bridges thus restricting the Pakistani raiders from approaching Srinagar through the fastest and shortest way.

Indian Army acknowledges Sherwani's sacrifices

Subsequently, raiders realised that their march towards Srinagar airport has been delayed deliberately by Maqbool Sherwani. The brave warrior was caught by raiders and his body was mutilated and crucified before the cruel group fired 14 bullets on it, the Indian Army said in a statement.

The body was nailed to a plank and tied up, until the Indian Army got it down. He died a martyr's death on November 7, 1947, but not before inspiring Kashmiris to rise against the raiders.

Notably, two weeks after his death, Mahatma Gandhi paid tribute to Sherwani to honour his supreme sacrifice. Janab Sherwani is considered a hero and martyr of Kashmir in India.

Inputs: ANI

Image: ANI