JMM Candidate Wins Bypoll In Dumri Assembly Seat In Jharkhand

JMM candidate Bebi Devi won the by-election to the Dumri assembly seat in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Friday by defeating AJSU party nominee Yashoda Devi by 17,153 votes, an election official said.

The JMM candidate who is also the I.N.D.I.A bloc nominee got about 1,00,317 votes while NDA candidate Yashoda Devi got about 83,164 votes after the counting of 24 rounds of votes, the official said.

Giridih deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Naman Priyesh Lakra told PTI, "The counting of votes passed off peacefully. JMM's Bebi Devi won the election with a margin of 17,153 votes." Bebi Devi is the wife former Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto, whose death in April necessitated the by-election.

She termed her victory as a 'true tribute' to Mahto who had represented the seat since 2004.

The polling for the by-election was held on September 5. Of the total 2.98 lakh eligible voters, 64.84 per cent had cast their votes.