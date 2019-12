Defending his comment on 'saffron-clad' rapists, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren on Thursday, has stated what is wrong in his statement. He alleged that BJP was insulting saffron robes by allegedly committing rapes while clad in them. Slamming the BJP, he questioned, must one pray to such 'saffron-clad' rapists