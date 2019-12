The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Tuesday, November 26, released its manifesto for the Jharkhand Assembly elections. In its manifesto, they have pledged to provide 67 per cent reservation to STs, OBCs and SCs. Further, they have also promised government jobs to local people if they form the government. The polling on the 81 seats will take place in five phases, with the first phase being scheduled on November 30 and the last one on December 20.