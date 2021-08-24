JNTU Guesthouse Used By Newly-wed Couple, Decorated Room Video Goes Viral; Probe Ordered

An inquiry has been instituted by a university in Andhra Pradesh regarding the matter of the university guesthouse being used for marriage-related purposes. The matter has surfaced from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, where the guesthouse was used by a newly-wed couple. A video from the decorated room of the guest house has now gone viral on social media.

University guesthouse used for social purposes

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has constituted a five-member committee to investigate the matter. The committee is said to submit its report within a day or two. According to JNTU registrar R Srinivas Rao, the guest house was booked by the University Women Empowerment Cell director and professor A Swarna Kumari from August 18 to 19. Later, the video went viral on August 20. The video shows a decorated room with floral decorations on the bed and the floor.

After this, a preliminary inquiry done by the University revealed that the room was used by a newly-wedded couple followed by many other rooms used by their relatives and friends.

According to Rao, further actions will be taken on the basis of the committee report. Speaking on the allotment of the guesthouse, he said that it was allotted by previous registrar Satyanarayana on July 12, 2021, and was occupied on August 18. However, the university does not allow the allotment of its guesthouse for anti-social or unofficial purposes. It is only allowed for academic purposes or professors for official work, he added.

Meanwhile, the case has created an uproar among the student unions as well as political parties who condemned the act and are demanding strict actions against those involved in the matter.

