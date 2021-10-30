In fresh controversy related to Jawaharlal Nehru University, a complaint was filed on Saturday with the Delhi Police over Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) controversial webinar that stated Kashmir as "Indian Occupation in Kashmir". The complaint has been filed by Advocate and Social Activist Vineet Jindal seeking action against the Centre for Women's Studies (CWS), JNU for organizing the webinar. 'The phrase is clearly perceived to be the forceful occupation of Kashmir by Indian govt,' added the complaint.

Complainer Advocate Vineet Jindal's statement:

"In the subject of the invitation of the seminar, it was mentioned 'GENDER RESISTANCE TO INDIAN OCCUPATION IN KASHMIR' by mentioning this phrase the organizers of the webinar have depicted forceful occupation of Kashmir by Indian Government and this phrase has questioned the integrity and unity of the country. The phrase also indicates the intention of the organizers that in the pretext of this webinar it was purposefully used to publicize the idea, provoke and instigate people against the Indian Government,' mentioned the complaint.

JNU higher authority takes action against webinar

Hours after the controversy erupted over a questionable and propagandist webinar, its Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar issued a statement condemning the same.

“As soon as it came to our notice that such a webinar was going to be organised, the JNU administration immediately instructed the faculty member to cancel the event. The program was cancelled forthwith. The faculty member did not seek the permission of administration before planning such an event,” said VC Jagadesh Kumar in a statement, late Friday.

Reacting to the objectionable content in the subject of the webinar, Kumar said, “This is a highly objectionable and a provocative subject, which questions the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country.” “JNU cannot be a platform to this kind of very questionable webinar,” he stated, assuring that the matter is being inquired into.

This is not the first time JNU has received criticism for its action. The biggest one was when anti-India slogans were raised on February 9, 2016. On this day, some students from the varsity organised an event on the campus protesting against the hanging of the 2001 Parliament attack accused, Afzal Guru.