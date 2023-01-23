JNU Admin Issues Advisory To Cancel Screening Of BBC Documentary; 'May Disturb Peace'

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has asked students to cancel screening of the controversial BBC docuseries on the 2002 Gujarat riots in campus scheduled for January 24. The documentary series, titled 'India: The Modi Question' has triggered a great deal of controversy across India. The Union government has called the docuseries a propaganda piece designed to push certain interests.

In an advisory issued on Monday, the JNU administration called for the screening to be cancelled because "such an unauthorised activity might disturb the peace and harmony of the university". The screening is said to have been organised by a group of students.

The Centre has already banned access to the controversial documentary on social media.

JNU administration issues advisory

The JNU administration's advisory states that no prior permission was taken for the event and goes on to say that in view of the fact that the screening of the documentary could hamper the peace and harmony of the campus, the authorities firmly advised the concerned students to cancel the proposed programme immediately.

“It has come to the notice of the administration that a group of students have in the name of JNUSU released a pamphlet for screening a documentary titled "India: The Modi Question" scheduled for January 24, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. in Teflas,” the advisory read.

“No prior permission for this event has been taken from the JNU Administration. This is to emphasise that such an unauthorised activity may disturb peace and harmony of the University Campus. The concerned students/individuals are firmly advised to cancel the proposed programme immediately failing which a strict disciplinary action may be initiated as per the University rules. This issues with the approval of the Competent Authority,” the advisory added.

MEA terms BBC documentary ‘propaganda’ piece

The Union government has called the BBC documentary biased and lacking in objectivity. “The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible in the documentary. If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a press conference.