JNU Clash: ABVP Allege Attack By JNUSU Members Over Using Students Centre; 2 Injured

Violence erupted once again in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday, with BJP-backed student body Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parshid (ABVP) alleging an attack by JNU student union (JNUSU) students over using the Student Activities Centre. ABVP claimed that several Left students disrupted the meeting which they were holding in the Student Activity Room and attacked ABVP students. As the students protested their meeting, a brawl broke out between the two, and several were left injured.

As per ABVP, students of AISA and SFI allegedly clashed with their members injuring an MA student and one differently-abled student over the usage of the room. The students’ organization said that the members who have sustained major injuries have been admitted to AIIMS. According to ABVP, JNUSU had passed an order that only the NUSU President can give permissions for using the Student Activities Centre.

"Argument b/w 2 groups on account of organising a seminar, yesterday evening. No complaint by JNUSU. ABVP filed written complaints; 1 affiliated with Left filed a complaint. Both levelling allegations of disruption, quarrel against each other. Probe is on," said DCP South West Gaurav Sharma.

Slamming JNUSU, ABVP claimed that they resorted to collective violence on ABVP activists having a peaceful gathering in the Teflas where they brutally assaulted a first-year MA student and manhandled a Divyang student. Calling it dangerous for the independent environment of campus, ABVP refused to comply to JNUSU diktats of bestowing "permissions" on where they can assemble and where they can not. Urging support to their protest, ABVP tweeted, "Reject this dictatorial nature of Left unity. Smash Campus Naxalism".

JNU violence 2020

On January 5 2020, a clash between JNUSU & ABVP was witnessed when students and teachers using iron rods, by entering hostels with the aide of 'masked mob'. 34 students and faculty members were admitted to AIIMS hospital - including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who sustained severe head injuries. Amid the violence, the Delhi police entered the campus after 7:30 PM and conducted a flag march, taking the situation under control. The Delhi police has filed three FIRs on the attacks on January 3,4 and 5 over the boycott of winter course registration and named nine students including Ghosh - majorly from JNUSU. Several universities protested against the brutal attack on the students.