JNU Crisis: MHRD Spells Out Terms Of Agreement, JNUSU Likely To Call Off Agitation

In a massive breakthrough that could end the ongoing Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) crisis, the Ministry of Human Resources Development on Thursday said in a statement that the proposed service and utility charges would be paid by the Union Grants Commission (UGC). The students were vehemently against the imposition of these charges which would have compelled them to shell out Rs. 2,000 per month. This statement comes after the Ministry held discussions with the JNU administration and representatives of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU). On the other hand, the hike in the hostel room fee has been retained. As part of this agreement, the JNUSU will call off its agitation and the administration has agreed to take a lenient view of the protests since November.

JNU student protest

The students of JNU have been protesting for over a month about the new hostel manual which advocated a hike in hostel fees, dress code regulations, and curfew timings. While the JNU administration announced a partial rollback of some of the contentious provisions, the students expressed their dissatisfaction. A large group of protesting students decided to march to Parliament on November 18 demanding a complete rollback of the hostel manual. On this occasion, around 100 students were detained for showing ‘aggressive defiance’ to the directions of the police. In the evening, the police forcibly removed the JNU student protesters, who had brought civic life and traffic to a standstill, with an ambulance being among the many vehicles forcibly held up.

MPs seek the intervention of HRD Minister

On December 5, parliamentarians cutting across party lines including Amee Yajnik, Rajeev Gowda, L Hanumanthaiah and Syed Naseer Hussain of the Congress, Binoy Viswam and KK Rajesh of the CPI and Manoj Jha of RJD met the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ regarding the JNU student protest. They not only submitted a memorandum but also urged him to intervene for the resolution of the crisis in JNU. Additionally, a joint delegation of JNU Teachers’ Association and the students met MPs of various parties.

