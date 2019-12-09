JNU Fee Hike Protest: Students Seek To Meet President Kovind, Face Lathicharge By Police

On Monday, the Delhi police lathicharged the protesting students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) who were marching to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Delhi police had allowed the students to conduct a peaceful march till the Leela Hotel. As per the sources, the crowd went out of control after reaching this point and the police were forced to step in. The students wanted to meet President Ram Nath Kovind to appraise him about their demands.

#WATCH: Police resorted to lathicharge after a clash with protesting Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet President over fee hike issue. pic.twitter.com/sAbuN05n2q — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

Massive protest on November 18

The students of JNU have been protesting for over a month about the new hostel manual which advocated a hike in hostel fees, dress code regulations, and curfew timings. While the JNU administration announced a partial rollback of some of the contentious provisions, the students expressed their dissatisfaction. A large group of protesting students decided to march to Parliament on November 18 demanding a complete rollback of the hostel manual. On this occasion, around 100 students were detained for showing ‘aggressive defiance’ to the directions of the police. In the evening, the police forcibly removed the JNU student protesters, who had brought civic life and traffic to a standstill, with an ambulance being among the many vehicles forcibly held up.

MPs seek intervention

On December 5, parliamentarians cutting across party lines including Amee Yajnik, Rajeev Gowda, L Hanumanthaiah and Syed Naseer Hussain of the Congress, Binoy Viswam and KK Rajesh of the CPI and Manoj Jha of RJD met the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ regarding the JNU student protest. They not only submitted a memorandum but also urged him to intervene for the resolution of the crisis in JNU. Additionally, a joint delegation of JNU Teachers’ Association and the students met MPs of various parties.

