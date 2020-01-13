JNU Hostel Warden Report Accessed: A Mob Of 150, Students Targeted & Police Inaction

Republic TV on Monday accessed the report submitted by the wardens of the Sabarmati hostel in JNU that describes the events which unfolded on January 5. Contrary to initial estimates, the wardens stated that the number of masked individuals who were responsible for the violence was close to 150. Moreover, the report repeatedly stresses that the police did not arrive on the scene despite frantic calls for help.

Read: 'We Don't Feel Secure, Atmosphere Not Conducive For Studies': JNUTA To HRD Ministry

Contents of the report

According to the report, mess warden Dr. Sneha saw around 40-50 masked individuals with sticks and iron rods moving out of the Sabarmati hostel. When she inquired about the incident, the hostel residents told her that the mob left because it could not trace certain students. Thereafter, three wardens including Dr. Sneha, recreation warden Dr. Prakash Sahoo and senior warden Dr. Ramavatar Meena held an emergency meeting at 5.30 pm where they called up the police control room, sent a letter to the Chief Security Officer asking for more protection and asked the security guards to be more vigilant.

Subsequently, the report mentions that the police didn’t reach the spot even until 6.45 pm. At approximately 7 pm, a huge mob comprising both boys and girls entered the Sabarmati hostel and targeted 33 rooms and their residents, including a blind student. Apart from this, the main gate of the hostel and the glass of the mess doors were destroyed. Moreover, Dr. Sahoo and Dr. Meena were themselves beaten up. As per the report, sanitation warden Dr. Raj called the police at 8 pm and also appraised the Dean of Students and the Provost of the latest developments. The wardens note that the students accused the mob of carrying acid as well as pepper spray. In their concluding remarks, the wardens asked for a thorough investigation into the violence.

Read: JNU Violence 'nothing Short Of A Planned Maoist Attack': ABVP Makes Startling Allegations

Here is the report of the Sabarmati hostel wardens:

Read: Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Orchestrating Violence In JNU; Says 'Modi-Shah' Govt Exposed

The violence in JNU

Approximately 34 people belonging to JNU had to be admitted to AIIMS after a masked mob went on a rampage on the campus. Both the ABVP and the Left-affiliated student leaders traded charges at one another. However, the Delhi police in its preliminary findings held students from the Left responsible for the violence on January 3, 4 and 5. JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was severely injured in the attack was also called in for investigation.

Read: Named In JNU Violence Probe, JNUSU's Aishe Ghosh Questioned By SIT; Chunchun Still Missing