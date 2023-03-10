'JNU Lively Reflection Of India’s Cultural Unity' Says President Droupadi Murmu

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is a relatively young institution and it presents a lively reflection of the cultural unity of India, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday.

Speaking at the sixth convocation of the university, Murmu noted that the number of women research scholars has outnumbered men at the institute this time, terming it as an important indicator of social change.

“JNU is a relatively young university. I look at it as a meaningful and historical significance that JNU began to function in the year of the centenary celebration of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi in 1969," she said.

“It is situated in the beautiful Aravali hills. Students from all over India study at the university and live on campus together. They live together on the campus which helps widens their perspective about India and the world. The university presents a lively reflection on the cultural unity of India amid the diversity," the President said.

The convocation, among others, was attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Principal Scientific Advisor, government of India, A K Sood, and JNU Chancellor Vijay Kumar Saraswat.

Pradhan termed JNU as the most multi-diversity institution where students come from all parts of the country.

He also emphasised the importance of debate and discussion in the varsity.

"This is a research university. There is no multi-diverse institution like JNU in the country. India is the oldest civilisation and JNU is taking this civilisation forward. Debate and discussion are important in the country," the Union minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit emphasised on the fact that 52 per cent of the students in the varsity are from reserved categories --SC, ST and OBC.

“This is our sixth convocation. A total of 948 research scholars have been awarded degrees this time. The female research scholars have outnumbered men. Fifty-two per cent of students come from reserved categories like SC ST and OBC. We are doing great in sports as well," she said.