JNU Refutes Discrimination Reports Against Teachers, Students Of SC And ST Category

The Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) administration on Saturday vehemently refuted some media reports claiming that there is discrimination against students and teachers belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category in the varsity. This comes at the backdrop of the accusation of the faculty members of alleging discrimination against teachers and students from these underprivileged sections and requested Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan to take up the matter with the government.

JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar in a statement, however, nullified the reports stating to have ti evidence for the same.

"The JNU Administration strongly refutes some media reports that there is discrimination against members of the JNU community belonging to SC and ST category. Such allegations have no evidence and are clearly made to vilify an institution that has always stood for all marginalised section of the society," said JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar in a statement.

The administration said that the JNU's admission policy and practice have successfully given every opportunity and relaxation to SC and ST students while seeking to fill up the vacant seats. Stating that SC and ST posts have been filled up in the non-teaching staff category, the Registrar said, "Full-speed efforts are being made by the administration to fill up the vacant teaching posts."

"The university also started a special drive to fulfill the backlogs in SC/ST teaching positions in recent past," he added.

SC, SCT teachers urge Paswan to take up the matter

Teachers and students from these underprivileged sections and requested Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan to take up the matter with the government. After meeting faculty members, Paswan said the allegations levelled by the delegation were serious and should be looked into.

They told Paswan that the recent hike in fee and reduction in seats have affected these underprivileged communities the most and that SC and ST teachers were not getting due promotions despite fulfilling the criteria. Teaching posts reserved from these communities have been left vacant even though able candidates are available, Paswan said quoting them.

