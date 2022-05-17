JNU Scholar, Who Used To Sell Flowers With Her Father, Gears Up For PhD At US University

A girl who used to accompany her father in selling flower garlands on the streets of Mumbai is now all set to study at a university in the United States of America. Sarita Mali, a 28-year-old woman, is now gearing up for her PhD at the University of California. Presently, Mali is pursuing her PhD in Hindi Literature at Indian Language Centre at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Sarita Mali has completed her degrees of post-graduation and MPhil from JNU and will make her PhD submissions in July, according to ANI. Mali said she is one of the youngest research scholars at JNU as she got admission for MPhil when she was just 22. Sarita Mali used to sell flowers with her father while studying in school during festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Dussehra. She even used to make flower garlands during her vacations at JNU.

Speaking to ANI, Sarita Mali said, "I feel there are ups and downs in everyone's life. Everyone has his/her stories and sufferings." She added that the life one gets was often on the basis of the society you are born in. Mali stressed that she had taken birth in a society where "problems were the most essential part."

Speaking about her journey in JNU, Sarita Mali called her admission for MA in JNU a "turning point" of her life and stressed that she didn't know where she would've been in life had she not pursued her studies at this university. She revealed that one of her cousins told her about JNU in 2010 and she started preparing to crack the admission. As per the ANI report, Mali said that she was selected for the last seat of OBC in JNU for her post-graduation. Sarita Mali has urged the government to set up more public-funded universities so that more students from her society can pursue education.

Speaking about her family, Mali said that she has six family members and her father is the sole bread earner. She added that her father's work had stopped during the pandemic, after which he went to his hometown in Jaunpur. Recently, Sarita Mali also met Santishree Pandit, Vice-Chancellor of JNU and expressed gratitude for her love. Mali expressed hope that they will hear more such stories in the future and that more students like her get to study at JNU.

"Sometimes it feels unbelievable that I am living in some dreams, but I feel there are more responsibilities for me now. When I turn back to look at that society from where I have come, that journey I can't believe it," Sarita Mali told ANI.

(With Inputs from ANI)