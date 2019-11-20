JNU Students' Dean's Explosive Revelation: JNUSU Not Notified, That's Their Agenda

The Dean of Student Welfare, Umesh Kadam, at Jawaharlal Nehru University said that the election results of the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) are yet to be notified by the election committee of the University. Speaking to Republic TV, Kadam laid out four points to refute JNU students' protest on hostel fee hikes that have often turned violent. These explosive revelations by the Dean raise the question of whether the students' body is aiming to get political mileage out of this issue.

"The first thing is that the JNUSU has not been notified, but we cannot notify because the declaration results are still there on the envelope. Second thing, all the students in JNU have fellowships and scholarships. Third thing, UGC had sent a letter to all the Central universities directing them not to pay salaries of contractual staff from the budgetary provisions. Fourth, IHA has to generate receipts of Rs 1.3 crore every month. And hence, the service charges have to be taken from the consumer," said Umesh Kadam.

JNU takes matter to court

Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking contempt action against its students and the Delhi Police for allegedly violating a court order against holding a protest within 100 metres of the varsity's administrative block. The JNU claimed that the students had grossly violated August 9, 2017, order of the high court by holding a protest within 100 metres of the administrative block and affecting its day-to-day working, which has been disrupted since October 28. It said the police also violated the court order by refusing and failing to take action to maintain law and order in the university and removing the blockade around the administrative block.

Republic crew attacked on JNU Campus

Earlier in the day, the Republic Media Network was blocked from the JNU Students Union press conference. As the Republic journalists tried to ask their questions, their mics were repeatedly removed, even as they were subjected to heckling and were gheraoed for upholding the right to report. However, in the face of this attack, Republic's reporters continued to ask questions over the JNU students' protests which have severely debilitated life for the common man in New Delhi in the last week.

