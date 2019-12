Jawaharlal Nehru University students had held a 'Mashaal Juloos' (torch march protest) with torches inside the varsity campus late on Tuesday and demanded the complete rollback of hostel manual and fee hike. The march started from Ganga Dhaba and moved towards the Chandrabhaga Hostel and finally reached the administrative block. The students were holding placards with different slogans written against service charges and moral policing.